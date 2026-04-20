Two people suffer minor injuries following three-vehicle crash in Yorkville

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Yorkville on April 16.

The impact caused one of the vehicles to roll over and collide with a third vehicle.

The Yorkville Police Department responded to the crash about 4:56 p.m. at the intersection of Kennedy and Mill roads.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, identified as unit 1, failed to yield and tried to turn onto Kennedy Road in-front of another vehicle.

When the second vehicle struck the first vehicle, the first vehicle rolled over and collided with a third vehicle that was traveling south on Kennedy Road, police said.

The drivers of the first two involved vehicles were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said. The driver of the third vehicle was unharmed. No other injuries are reported from the crash.

The driver of the first vehicle was cited for failure to yield right of way turning left and failure to yield right of way at a stop sign, police said.