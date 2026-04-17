Yorkville Congregational Church keeps up 50-year tradition of rummage and bake sale this weekend

Shoppers can find many bargains at the spring rummage and bake sale at the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ. (photo provided by Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ)

Shoppers can find many bargains at the spring rummage and bake sale at the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ.

The event is happening from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the church, located at 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville.

A wide selection of household goods, kitchen items, linens, toys, games, books, clothing for all ages, shoes, furniture, tools, holiday decor, collectibles, jewelry, and many miscellaneous items will be available.

A popular tradition of the two-day sale is the bake sale featuring a wide assortment of home-baked goodies, which sell out quickly.

Saturday is Bag Day when bargain hunters can fill a provided, brown paper grocery bag for $3. Remaining larger items that do not fit in a grocery bag may be purchased at half price.

Only cash or check will be accepted as payment.

This semi-annual event is a long-time tradition at the church.

Women in the church’s circle began hosting rummage sales nearly 50 years ago in the building now housing Chapel on the Green.

Proceeds from the sale will support church programs, ministries, building needs, and charitable organizations that help provide for the needs of people in the Yorkville area and beyond.

For information, call the church office at 630-553-7308.