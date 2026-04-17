Betsy Jack’s 2 homers power Oswego past Plainfield Central: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Oswego 12, Plainfield Central 4

Betsy Jack hit two homers, a grand slam in a six-run fifth and a two-run shot, for the visiting Panthers (7-6) in a Southwest Prairie Conference win.

Jaelynn Anthony was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and struck out six in three innings of shutout relief, Adalynn Fugitt was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI and Ahlivia East 2 for 5 with a double, run scored and two RBIs.

Newark 14, Amboy 13

The Norsemen scored eight runs in the second inning to build an eventual eight-run lead, then held on as visiting Amboy scored three in the sixth and five in the seventh. Rylie Carlson’s 11th strikeout ended it with the tying run on third.

Carlson was 3 for 3 with a double, four runs scored and two RBIs, Zoey Carlson 4 for 5 with two doubles, a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs, and Cayla Pottinger was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for Newark (9-5).

Sandwich 10, Woodstock 0 (6 innings)

Jillian Freemon was 4 for 4 with a solo homer, two runs scored and three RBIs, Kayden Corneils 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI and Karlie Hardekopf 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Indians in a Kishwaukee River Conference win in Sandwich (10-5, 3-2).

Yorkville 10, Joliet West 2

Alyssa Muhlbach hit a leadoff solo homer, and Ellie Fox added a two-run shot in the Foxes’ nine-run fifth inning in Joliet.

Muhlbach was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and the RBI, Liv Lathen 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs, Kayla Kersting 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, and Fox was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Bella Rosauer struck out two in a complete-game win for Yorkville (11-5).

Baseball

Oswego 12, Joliet Central 2

Dylan Doogs went 2 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored and Hunter Amelio 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Panthers (9-7) in the Southwest Prairie Conference crossover win in Oswego.

Doogs also struck out five over four innings to earn the win on the mound.

Coal City 6, Plano 5

The host Coalers scored four runs in the fifth and then held off a seventh-inning Reapers’ rally, a strikeout ending the game with runners on second and third.

Eric Nunez and Braylon Schmidt were each 2 for 4 with a double and run scored, and Julian Gates had two RBIs and a run scored for Plano (5-9-1).

Plainfield Central 7, Yorkville 5

The visiting Wildcats scored seven runs in the third and went on to the Southwest Prairie Conference crossover win.

Jailen Veliz was 3 for 4 with a double, run scored and an RBI, Kamden Muell 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI and Kal Arntzen 2 for 4 with a double and run scored for Yorkville (8-5).

Plainfield South 9, Oswego East 7

The Wolves’ rally from a seven-run deficit came up just short in Oswego.

Noah Deist homered and drove in two runs, Jacsen Tucker had two doubles and scored three runs, and Austin Aguilera was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI for Oswego East (7-7).

Girls Soccer

Mendota 7, Sandwich 0

Bailey Brummel had two shots on goal, Rachel Kraber and Mikaela LeaTrea each had a shot on goal, and Shayla Green made 21 saves in goal for Sandwich.