Yorkville softball rallies for walk-off win over Minooka: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Yorkville 7, Minooka 6

Liv Lathen scored the winning run on a fielder’s choice by Ellie Fox as the Foxes rallied from a four-run deficit for the walk-off win in Yorkville.

Yorkville scored four runs in the fifth to erase a 5-1 Minooka lead. After the Indians scored a run in the top of the sixth, Yorkville’s Maddie Mendez tied it in the bottom half with a solo homer.

Alyssa Muhlbach scored two runs and Lathen drove in two for the Foxes (10-5, 2-0 Southwest Prairie Conference).

Oswego East 5, Plainfield North 4

Katie Maday singled in the tying and go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the sixth as the Wolves picked up the Southwest Prairie Conference win in Plainfield.

Olivia Owles was 3 for 4 with two runs scored, including the go-ahead run, and Danielle Stone drove in two runs for Oswego East (8-3).

Oswego 14, Bolingbrook 1

Adalyn Fugitt was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and struck out five over three innings, Jaelynn Anthony drove in three runs and Betsy Jack drove in two for the Panthers in Oswego (6-6).

Newark 6, Indian Creek 1

Cayla Pottinger struck out 10 in a complete-game five-hitter for the visiting Norsemen (7-5).

Adelaide Johnson was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Zoey Carlson was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI and Rylie Carlson scored two runs for Newark.

Harvard 5, Sandwich 4

The visiting Hornets scored three runs in the top of the seventh for the win at Sandwich.

Abigail Johnson was 3 for 4 with a homer, run scored and two RBIs and Kayden Corneils was 3 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI for the Indians (8-5).

Marengo 5, Plano 0

Plano’s McKenzie Straussberger allowed one run on one hit over five innings, striking out five, but visiting Marengo tacked on a run in the sixth and three in the seventh.

Straussberger, Elizabeth Hansel and Chloe Rowe each collected one hit for Plano.

Baseball

Sandwich 10, Harvard 0 (5 innings)

Nick Michalek struck out seven and allowed one hit over five innings, and Sandwich capitalized on nine walks by Harvard pitching.

Michalek at the plate went 2 for 2 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI, Braden Behringer was 2 for 2 with a run scored and two RBIs and Anthony Wade scored three runs and drove in two for the Indians (8-6-1, 3-0 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Marengo 7, Plano 3

Plano’s Braylon Schmidt broke up a Marengo no-hitter with a single leading off the seventh and Brandon Ramos doubled him in for the Reapers’ first run. Brent Gsell-Volkart doubled in Ramos and scored on a ground out for the third run for Plano (4-8-1, 0-3 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Plainfield East 12, Oswego 10

The visiting Bengals scored eight runs in the fifth and went on to the Southwest Prairie Conference crossover win.

Graham Schwab was 2 for 3 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored, Brady Dunnett was 2 for 2 with a double, five RBIs and a run scored and Caleb Miller was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and RBI for Oswego (7-7).

Plainfield Central 8, Oswego East 5

Jacsen Tucker and Noah Deist homered for the Wolves, but the Wildcats took advantage of nine Oswego East walks for the win.

Tucker was 2 for 3 with the homer, double, two runs scored and an RBI and Deist drove in two runs for the Wolves (7-5).

St. Bede 4, Parkview Christian 3

Collin Mulder had a double and three RBIs for the Falcons.

Boys Track and Field

Yorkville Christian

​​​​​The Mustangs placed third at a five-team meet at Seneca.

Graham Razum won the 400 and 800, Nate Fosco was second in the 200, and Michael Pigeon was second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles.

The 4x100 relay of Pigeon, Gus Hauser, Fosco and Razum placed third but still managed to set a new school record by six-hundreths of a second.

The 4x200 relay team of Hauser, Darrius Weithers, Hunter Beste and Fosco placed second and also set a new school record by one second.

Girls Track and Field

Yorkville Christian

The Mustangs took fourth at a five-team meet at Seneca.

Freshman Ruby Razum was third in the 800 and broke her own school record in the high jump by two inches. Senior Paige Gillman was third in the 100 hurdles. The 4x100 relay of Alice Gavin, Ruby Razum, Faith Ruge and Kate DiQui was third.