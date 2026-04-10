‘Every child deserves to feel safe,’ judge says as Kendall County celebrates CASA advocates

CASA Kendall County Executive Director Heidi Baird talks to those at the Kendall County Courthouse for the annual Hands Around The Courthouse event on April 9, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

Last year, 157 Illinois children died of abuse and neglect, according to the Illinois Department of Children and Family S erivces.

“Child abuse and neglect are not distant problems,” Kendall County Circuit Judge John McAdams told those gathered in front of the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville on April 9 for Kendall County CASA’s annual Hands Around The Courthouse event.

“They are not someone else’s issues. They exist in our community, here in Kendall County,” McAdams said.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. The annual gathering honors children whose lives are impacted by abuse and neglect.

It also celebrates the CASA Kendall advocates. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate, a nonprofit, volunteer organization that advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children within the juvenile court system.

CASA Kendall County held its annual Hands Around The Courthouse gathering at the Kendall County Courthouse on April 9, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

“Every child deserves to feel safe,” McAdams said. “Every child deserves to be seen and every child deserves a chance to grow up free from that fear.”

McAdams said protecting children “requires all of us, each and every one of us.”

“It requires people willing to speak up, to check in, to record concerns and to care enough to act,” he said. “Because one call, one conversation, one moment of courage can change the entire course of a child’s life. We cannot look away, we cannot assume someone else will step in. We cannot allow discomfort to silence us when a child’s safety is at stake.”

Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis thanked those who work to address the problem of child abuse and neglect.

“You never know what difference you’re going to make in that child’s life until you do something,” Weis said. “Thank you for making a difference in people’s lives.”

CASA Kendall County Executive Director Heidi Baird said it is important for people to report what they see so children in those types of circumstances can get the help they need.

“If you see something, say something,” she said. “We’re not law enforcement investigators. We’re here to say something. Then we hand it over to law enforcement and DCFS to do the actual investigating. So if you see something, don’t feel guilty for calling and saying something.”