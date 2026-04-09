Yorkville detects ‘large’ water main break along Illinois Route 47

(file photo) The city of Yorkville is repairing a large water main break along Illinois Route 47. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

The city of Yorkville said they have detected a “large water main break” along Illinois Route 47.

The city did not say how the water main break is currently affecting traffic in the area.

The city said water department staff are on-site and are beginning to make repairs.

The city estimates the broken water main will be repaired by no earlier than 8:30 p.m. tonight.

The water main appears to be broken between Route 47 and the Fountainview Drive area.

The city said “residents in the area may have low water pressure” until the problem is fixed.