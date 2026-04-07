Locally-owned The Overstock Market in Yorkville gets ready to ‘pass on the savings’

(file photo) The Overstock Market is opening in the Cannonball Run shopping center in Yorkville on April 18. (Metro Newspaper Service)

Two longtime local friends are opening up a shopping hotspot in Yorkville promising great discounts and deals on great brand name products.

The Overstock Market is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, April 18 at 664 W. Veterans Parkway, in the Cannonball Run shopping center in Yorkville.

The business offers discount retail and an online store by offering overstock, closeouts, customer returns and surplus products.

The women-owned business was started by Donna Bierman of Yorkville and Amber Leitner of Oswego.

Leitner said the business was born out of both owners’ “love of a good deal,” saying, “we can’t wait to see you there.”

Bierman said the business’ inventory will change weekly. The owner are uploading video updates on Facebook each week to let shoppers know what exciting new products are in-store.

She said the inventory is everything from brand-name clothing, electronics, toys, and household and home good essentials, ranging from home décor, kitchen items, bedding, and seasonal flair decorations.

“We are buying pallets from the big box retailers that we all know and love and we are going to pass the savings on to you,” Bierman said in a post.

Bierman said the brand-name products being sold at significantly reduced prices are sourced in bulk, in an ever-changing flow to keep deals fresh and new for shoppers every time they visit the store.

“Great value shouldn’t come at the expense of quality,” the business said in city documents. “Whether you’re outfitting your family, refreshing your home, or stocking up on essentials, (we will) make it easy to shop smart and save more.”

Store credit sweepstakes

To celebrate the grand opening, the business is giving away $100 in store credit to a lucky customer.

To enter the sweepstakes, shoppers must follow the business’ Facebook page and tag a friend. You must enter your city to qualify.

The owners will be announcing the winner soon.