Plano man faces weapons, drug charges after found with 860 grams of cocaine, police say

A Plano man faces several charges after police said a search turned up unlawful weapons, 860 grams of cocaine and fraudulent identification cards.

Jesus Almaraz-Rodriguez, 49, was taken into custody by the Kendall County Cooperative Police Assistance Team on March 17. Law enforcement conducted the search warrant in a residence in the 300 block of E. Steward Street, Plano Police Department said.

During a search of the residence, authorities discovered and seized the two semi-automatic pistols, the cocaine, 17 identification cards, money and other assets, Plano police said.

Almaraz-Rodriguez is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of fraudulent identification cards. He also is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Almaraz-Rodriguez currently is being detained at the Kendall County Jail. He was denied a pretrial release on March 18.