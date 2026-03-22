Oswego village trustees want bigger lot sizes in proposed west side subdivision

Oswego village trustees said they would like to see bigger lot sizes as part of D.R. Horton’s plans to build 210 single-family houses and 76 townhouses on vacant property north of Route 34 and west of the Orchard Woods development along Orchard Road. (Photo provided by the village of Oswego)

Oswego village trustees said they would like to see bigger lot sizes as part of D.R. Horton’s plans to build 210 single-family houses and 76 townhouses on 107 acres north of U.S. Route 34 and west of the Orchard Woods development along Orchard Road.

Trustees recently reviewed plans for the proposed Parksmith Run subdivision. At the March 5 Oswego Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, the majority of commissioners voted to recommend approval of the plans with the stipulation that the minimum lot width be increased five feet from 65 feet to 70 feet in width to reduce the project’s density.

Increasing the lot sizes to 70 feet in width would reduce the number of lots by 10 or 12, said Chris Funkhouser, land acquisition project manager for D.R. Horton.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman asked if D.R. Horton would consider increase the minimum lot size to 70 feet.

“We would definitely consider that, if that’s the direction we would be asked to look at,” Funkhouser said. “We would have to take a look to see what it does to the site. But we would definitely take a look at it.”

Kauffman along with several trustees said they would like to see the minimum lot size be increased to 70 feet.

The Parksmith Run development is being planned on land that at one time had housed the popular Oswego Drag Raceway, which operated from 1955 to 1979. After it closed, it was a tree nursery for a time.

Kauffman asked if D.R. Horton would be in favor of paying homage to the Oswego Drag Raceway.

Funkhouser said the company is looking at naming streets in the subdivision after those associated with the raceway, including Jim “Woody” Woodrow of Montgomery, known for waving green and red starting flags while leaping in the air to start a race.

The project also includes 7.50 acres of commercial space.

Village trustees in 2007 had approved plans calling for the development of 154 single-family homes and 88 townhouses. That project was never built.

During the meeting, residents voiced concerns about the development bringing additional traffic to the nearby Lynwood subdivision as well as the impact the development would have on the wildlife in the area.

Concerns were also raised about the additional burden the development would put on Grande Reserve Elementary School, which is in Yorkville School District 115.

“I have met with the administrative staff over there and talked through the project,” Funkhouser told village trustees. “They are aware of this and do have this factored into their counts and projections. So they are fully aware of the impact.”

Funkhouser also is a Yorkville alderman.

Oswego village trustee Jennifer Hughes said she would like to see curb bump-outs installed at the sidewalk crossings at Lewis Street and Heatherwood Drive to try to slow down traffic at that intersection.

This would be D.R. Horton’s second subdivision in Oswego. In 2024, D.R. Horton broke ground for the 801-unit Sonoma Trails housing development on 228 acres at the southwest corner of Wolfs Crossing Road and Roth Road.