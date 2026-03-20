154 new lots in Grande Reserve subdivision in Yorkville ready for final approval

One of Yorkville’s fastest growing subdivisions is taking another step toward full build-out.

A 20-acre site within the Grande Reserve subdivision development is subject to an application for the creation of 154 new residential lots.

The request for final plat approval by Ross Lane Development, LLC, would build-out the site east of Kennedy Road and south of the BNSF railroad.

The site is labeled Units 10B and 11B within the Grande Reserve subdivision.

In recent years, four of Yorkville’s subdivisions, including Grande Reserve, have accounted for more than half of the town’s new residential construction.

The site for the proposed 154 residential lots will be the final stage of development for Units 10 and 11 of the subdivision. The location was originally intended as a 42-acre, 312-unit townhome project.

The city’s population boom was at the center of a $275 million referendum by Yorkville School District 115 for new and expanded facilities to fix the district’s classroom capacity crisis. Unofficial results from the March 17 primary showed voters rejecting that proposal by a 2-1 margin.

District officials have spoken out against large residential proposals, arguing its classrooms are already “bursting at the seams.”

The city is also raising water rates around 20% for each of the next five years as the city pays for infrastructure to bring in Lake Michigan water to meet the needs of the rapidly growing region.

The first public meeting tentatively scheduled for the Grande Reserve proposal is May 5, with a second meeting June 10. The first time the project is tentatively scheduled to come before City Council is June 23.

The Grande Reserve subdivision is divided into several different neighborhoods. Several property units within the subdivision are eyed for possible future residential development.

The subdivision contains an Aquatic Center and Grande Reserve Elementary School.

The school district recently built a temporary outdoor classroom structure to house overflow students at Grande Reserve Elementary School and two other area schools. In total, the three structures cost $3.9 million.

You can learn more about the subdivision development by visiting, grandereserveyorkville.com/.