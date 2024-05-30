Oswego officials help break ground on Sonoma Trails subdivision

Oswego village officials and D.R. Horton employees help break ground for the 801-unit Sonoma Trails subdivision during a May 29 ceremony. (Eric Schelkopf)

Before helping break ground for the 801-unit Sonoma Trails housing development in Oswego, Village President Ryan Kauffman said the project represents more than just a collection of homes.

“It’s a testament to the commitment, growth, progress, collaboration and prosperity of our community,” Kauffman said in remarks prior to the May 29 groundbreaking ceremony. “It provides families with a place to call home, entrepreneurs with a platform to thrive and our village with a foundation for continued prosperity.”

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman delivers remarks prior to the May 29 groundbreaking ceremony for Sonoma Trails subdivision. (Eric Schelkopf)

D.R. Horton Inc. plans to build 301 townhouse units, 119 cottage units and 381 single-family houses on 228 acres at the southwest corner of Wolfs Crossing Road and Roth Road as part of the Sonoma Trails project.

Even as Oswego continues to grow, Kauffman said the village remains a tight-knit community.

“The best thing about Oswego is our strong sense of community in a close-knit, family friendly environment,” he said. “And Sonoma Trails will contribute to and enhance those attributes.”

Cole Tyrell, division president at D.R. Horton, said D.R. Horton’s vision is to provide attainable homes for families.

“It’s to really give people the dream of home ownership,” Tyrell said.

Cole Tyrell, left, division president at D.R. Horton, speaks prior to the May 29 groundbreaking ceremony for Sonoma Trails subdivision. To his right is Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman. (Eric Schelkopf)

After the ceremony, Tyrell said the plans have come together as envisioned. Construction of the houses is set to begin toward the end of the year.

The first homeowners are expected to move into their new homes in the spring or summer of next year, Tyrell said. He said Oswego has much to offer.

“It’s obviously a vibrant community,” Tyrell said. “There are lots of different opportunities for us as a residential developer. There are a lot of built-in local amenities, restaurants, parks, a school system, access to infrastructure and roads and jobs. It kind of checks all the boxes for what will be a great project.”

In approving the plans earlier this year, some village trustees said they liked the diversity of the project and that projects like it will help bring more commercial development to the village.

“I look at something like this as being the next development that provides the opportunity,” Village Trustee Tom Guist said. “A project like this is what tells those retailers that they should look here. I like what you’re presenting.”