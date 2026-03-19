Yorkville Public Library holding concerts, job coaching as part of special programming

Yorkville Middle School’s Virtuoso Strings is a premier honors ensemble debuting in the 2025–2026 school year. The group will perform on Wednesday, April 15 at Yorkville Public Library. (Stock art)

Kendall County Pre-Job Fair Employment Workshop

5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 1

1 to 2 p.m., Monday, April 6

In preparation for the Kendall County Job Fair, the department of economic development will be holding this help session. Job coaching and preparation, as well as help sessions on resumes and interviews.

Job and Career Assistance

Saturdays, April 4, 11, 18 and 25 and May 2 and 9.

U.S. Workforce Integration Series with the Organization for Citizens Humanitarian Assistance will be holding a six-part core career series on integration into the American workforce.

• Identify career paths in high demand sectors.

• Prepare documents, resumes, and cover letters.

• Learn digital job searching.

• Learn about professional networking.

• Participate in mock interviews to learn interview skills.

Book Your Table: A Tablescape Fundraiser for Our Community

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 11

Join us at the Yorkville Public Library and enjoy the art of beautifully designed table settings created by community members. All proceeds from this event benefit local charities, organizations and the Library. Participants will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite table and support their favorite charities, too.

Purchase your tickets at the Circulation Desk or at the door the day of the event. Contact the Yorkville Public Library directly with any questions about this event.

Y115 Virtuoso Strings Concert

5 p.m,., Wednesday, April 15

Yorkville Middle School’s Virtuoso Strings is a premier honors ensemble debuting in the 2025–2026 school year. Comprised of auditioned seventh and eighth-grade orchestra students, this group meets weekly during their advisory period to master advanced repertoire and refine their collective artistry.

Since their inception, they have maintained a rigorous performance schedule, including appearances at the YMS winter concert, holiday caroling, a pre-show performance at The Paramount Theatre for “White Christmas”, and the Y115 Fine Arts Festival. The ensemble is proudly directed by Emily Beyer and Kim Gyssler. Come enjoy an evening of music by the Virtuoso Strings!

Learning to Decorate like it’s a Piece of Cake

10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 15

Learn to decorate beautiful cookies, cakes, and cupcakes with Bethany- a certified decorating instructor. Join Bethany to learn the basics of decoration and in no time making beautiful desserts will be a piece of cake.

Voice, Culture, and Human Connection with Cristina Henriquez

7 p.m. via ZOOM, Thursday, April 16

Join us for a special Zoom presentation with critically acclaimed, bestselling author, Cristina Henríquez, for a compelling conversation about her work. Henríquez’s newest book, “The Great Divide”, is a moving exploration of the people who lived, loved, and labored during the construction of the Panama Canal. Named a New York Times’ Editors’ Choice selection and TIME Magazine 100 Must-Read Books of 2024, the book explores history and adversity in a place very special to her – her father’s homeland of Panama.

Rooted in Trouble: The Impact of Invasive Plant Species

7 p.m., Wednesday, April 22

The Conservation Foundation presents Season 3 of The Fox River: Our Hidden Gem, an educational series on Yorkville’s waterway.

Join Sam Kilgore, Local Land Steward, to learn about how invasive species have dramatically reshaped the natural communities along the Fox River. This talk will cover what characteristics might allow a species to behave invasively and highlight invasive plant species that are currently impacting our habitats, or that may impact them in the future.

Medicare 101

5:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 29

Drop in to speak with Cindy Fields, a local Medicare expert, to discuss the ins and outs of Medicare and help seniors understand their coverage and the options they have for 2026 and beyond.

YHS Mariachi Band Concert

5 p.m., Thursday, April 30

Yorkville’s new Mariachi Band will be performing, providing an authentic cultural music ensemble.