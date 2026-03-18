Record Newspapers girls soccer previews for the 2026 season

Oswego’s Jordyn Washington (18) takes a shot against Bartlett during a soccer mach in the Plainfield Classic at Plainfield North High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

The 2026 girls soccer season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Record Newspapers coverage area.

Coach: Gaspar Arias

Last year’s record: 20-4-2 overall, 10-1-0 Southwest Prairie Conference (first), advanced to regional final.

Top returning players: Jordyn Washington, sr., F; Peyton Johnson, sr., D; Kailey Smith, sr., D; Mane Brolley, so., M; Lauren Fehrmann, jr., D; Natalie Gubricky, sr., GK; Alexandra Ibarra, so., D; Gianna Rizzo, sr., M; Analia Ortiz, jr., F; Sophie Augustine, so., M; Kyla Baier, jr., GK.

Top new players: Elisabeth Johnson, fr.; Avery Braun, so.; Brooke Paisker, fr.

Worth noting: 2025 Record Newspapers Player of the Year Washington leads nine returning starters from a conference champion and regional finalist. Washington, an Alabama A&M commit, scored 28 goals with six assists last year. Johnson, committed to Lindenwood, had four goals and six assists. Mane Brolley had nine goals and seven assists as a freshman. Senior defender Kailey Smith is committed to Dubuque, senior midfielder Peyton Brolley to Wisconsin-Osh Kosh, senior defender Olivia Giles to Maryville and senior defender Destany Luna to the College of DuPage.

“With several experienced players returning, we expect to be very competitive this season,” Arias said. “Our experience, combined with the energy and talent of our younger players, gives us a balanced and motivated team. We look forward to challenging every opponent and competing with some of the top programs on our schedule.”

Coach: Juan Leal

Last year’s record: 6-8-6 overall, lost to Plainfield North in regional semifinal.

Top returning players: Catie Sloan, sr., M; Gabby McPhee, sr., M; Kenzie Coleman, sr., M; Olivia Hamilton, jr., M; Keelan Quick, sr., D; Kiara Taghap, jr., M; Lizzie Quaid, jr., M.

Top new players: Anna Herrman, fr.; Kelsey Pembroke, fr.

Worth noting: The Wolves return seven starters. Coleman had 12 goals and an assist last year and Sloan 11 goals and six assists.

“We should be pretty solid this year,” Leal said. “We have a lot of players that are going to contribute to our offensive style of play. We will be good on the defensive side of the ball but we are bringing in a whole new back line with only one returning player on the back line.”

Coach: Chloe Davis

Last year’s record: 3-15-1 overall

Top returning players: Layla Miller, sr., GK; Brittany Vazquez, sr., D; Chelsee Nevarez, jr., D; Taylor Riederer, sr., M; Lamiya House, sr., M; Azaleah Salgado, so., M; Alizee Alamo, sr., F; Miranda De La Torre Pena, jr., F

Top new players: Frida Dunlap, sr.; Jaylanni Cazares, jr.; Baleria Martinez, jr.; Maika Cervantes, so.; Abigail Toxqui, fr.; Yaretzey Castro, fr.; Eden Rocha, fr.; Genesi Carreon, fr.

Worth noting: The Reapers return eight starters for first-year head coach Davis. Miller made 95 saves in goal last year. Salgado had seven goals and nine assists, Riederer had six goals and three assists and House three goals.

“We have a great group of players this year, with talent across all grade levels,” Davis said. “Our main focus this season will be on player development, building team chemistry and establishing the style of play we want our program to represent.”

Coach: Lauren Hoppensteadt

Last year’s record: 6-10-1 overall, lost in first round of playoffs to Metea Valley.

Top returning players: Lindsay Ingemunson, jr., F; Amy Guzman, sr., D; Claire Cook, sr., D; Ashlyn Peterson, jr., D/M; Lizzy Viramontes, jr., M; Ashley McCallough, sr., M/F; Rowan Gawrych, jr., M/F; Hannah Wahl, jr., M; Emery Gulbro, sr., D/M; Jazzy Ortega, so., M; Lila Leo, jr., M/F; Addi Beetham, jr., D; Elise Witwicki, sr., F; Emma Binge, sr., GK.

Top new players: Hannah Sester, fr.; Tessa Craft, fr.

Worth noting: Yorkville enters the season with momentum after a year of significant growth. The Foxes bring a balanced, battle-tested lineup to the pitch, featuring a dynamic offense led by returning leading scorer Ingemunson and a veteran defense anchored by three-year varsity starters Guzman and Cook. Ingemunson scored four goals and assisted a fifth in a game against Joliet Central last season and had two-goal games against Rockford East and East Aurora.

“Having proven they can compete in tight, high-level games, the Foxes are ready to push for even stronger results this spring,” Hoppensteadt said.