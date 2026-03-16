Some Kendall County voting locations have changed for Tuesday’s primary election

(file photo) Some voting locations have changed this year in Kendall County for the March 17 primary election. (Capitol News Illinois file photo)

Heading into the March 17 primary election, here’s what you need to know about some polling location changes this year in Kendall County.

Kendall County officials said to check your Voter ID card to find your assigned polling place. There are a total of 36 polling locations in the county covering 78 precincts in this year’s primary.

“Make sure you know where to vote before heading to the polls,” county officials posted.

Most of the polling locations are remaining the same, but four have been moved to new sites.

Voters who were previously assigned to the Fox Valley YMCA now vote at the Yorkville Congregational Church, 409 Center Parkway, Yorkville.

Residents who voted at Fox Metro WRD now are assigned to Fox Chase Elementary School, 260 Fox Chase Drive North, Oswego.

Voters who previously were assigned to Kendall County Cooperative Extension vote at the Kendall Township Building, 9925B Route 47, Yorkville.

Residents who voted at Lakewood Prairie Clubhouse will now vote at Sable Ridge Clubhouse, 1115 Sable Ridge Drive, Joliet.

All other voting locations remain the same. You can find a full list of the county’s voting locations by visiting, kendallcountyil.gov/.