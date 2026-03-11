Montgomery will begin spring hydrant flushing on Monday

The village of Montgomery is flushing water mains in the village and the unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision for the next three weeks. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The village of Montgomery Public Works Department is flushing water mains in the village and the unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision for the next three weeks.

The flushing process begins Monday morning until each area is complete. Flushing may take additional time, depending on the weather and unforeseen circumstances, the village said.

The purpose of flushing water mains is to clear sediment from the water lines. In addition, it is essential for maintaining water quality and verifying hydrant operations.

Residents are encouraged to avoid washing laundry when flushing is performed in or near their neighborhood, as temporarily discolored water may stain laundry.

Residents should also run their cold-water taps with the strainers removed to clean out any sediment entering the water lines inside the homes. Public Works crews will flush hydrants from approximately 7A to 6P daily according to the following schedule:

Week of March 16

Areas east of Orchard Road to Hill Avenue (includes Parkview Estates) and north of Route 30 (Seasons Ridge) up to Ashland Avenue.

Week of March 23

Unincorporated Boulder Hill, south of Route 30 to Circle Drive West and from Illinois Route 25 to Douglas Road, within the village of Montgomery, Lakewood Creek West, Fairfield Way, and Foxmoor.

The Boulder Hill subdivision will take approximately two weeks to flush thoroughly.

Week of March 30

Subdivisions west of Orchard Road to Big Bend Road and from Galena Road to Jericho Road, including Montgomery Crossings, Lakewood Creek, Blackberry Crossing, Blackberry Crossing West, Huntington Chase, Balmorea, Orchard Prairie North, and Saratoga Springs. Additionally, the Boulder Hill subdivision flushing work will continue.

If you have questions about the hydrant flushing program, contact the Public Works Department at 630-896-9241.

Additional information on hydrant flushing is available online at montgomeryil.org.