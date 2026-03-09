Naperville man charged with 2 felonies after Yorkville police find loaded handgun, cocaine in vehicle

A Naperville man was charged with two felonies after Yorkville police recovered a loaded handgun and cocaine from his vehicle early Sunday morning.

James T. Loucks, 24, is charged with a misdemeanor DUI in addition to a felony for aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and a felony for possession of a controlled substance.

The Yorkville Police Department responded around 1:56 a.m. to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a closed business in the 300 block of N. Bridge Street in Yorkville.

During the investigation, police say they located Loucks in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with open alcohol containers in the area. Loucks was taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a release by the police.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, police discovered a loaded 9mm handgun in the driver’s compartment along with a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine, according to the release.

Loucks was transported to the Kendall County Jail.