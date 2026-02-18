Kendall County Board member and Economic Development & Administration Committee Chair Dan Koukol presents Fox Valley Winery owner Mike Faltz with a Made in Kendall award at the Kendall County Board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

Local businesses are the bread and butter of Kendall County’s economy.

Kendall County officials are shining the spotlight on local businesses through a program called Made In Kendall.

At the Feb. 17 Kendall County Board meeting, three businesses were honored with the Made in Kendall designation.

Made in Kendall is a program of the Kendall County Economic Development Office with the goal of promoting manufacturing and supporting manufacturers and makers in Kendall County.

This is the second year of the program.

BrightFarms in Yorkville was honored with a Made in Kendall award in the consumer product category for its leafy greens and crunchy kit salads. It operates a state-of-the-art greenhouse hub in Yorkville.

“They have one of the world’s largest hydroponic lettuce production facilities in the country,” Kendall County Economic Development Coordinator Todd Volker said during the meeting. “You guys have made a big investment in Yorkville and it’s really appreciated.”

Yorkville-based Aurora Specialty Textiles Group received a Made in Kendall award in the industrial product category for its expressions canvases.

The company is a global leader in the coating and finishing of woven, non-woven and knit fabrics.

Fox Valley Winery, located at 59 Main St. in downtown Oswego, received a Made in Kendall award in the community maker category. In 2024, Fox Valley Winery was named by the Illinois Office of Tourism as an Illinois Made business.

Since 2016, the Illinois Office of Tourism has been selecting a group of local businesses that exemplify the authentic experiences and innovative products made in Illinois.

“You’re a real asset to the community and the county,” Kendall County Board member and Economic Development and Administration Committee Chair Dan Koukol said in presenting Fox Valley Winery owner Mike Faltz with the award.

“We look forward to having some events at your place. Mike does have events all the time. He has wine tastings every week,” Koukol said.

Corruption – its most popular red wine – is crafted entirely in Illinois and made in Kendall County.

The Made in Kendall program is made possible by sponsors Nicor Gas and Waubonsee Community College.