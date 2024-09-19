Fox Valley Winery in downtown Oswego recognized by Illinois Office of Tourism

Fox Valley Winery owner Mike Faltz, left, and his wife, Leslie, right, display the certification from the Illinois Department of Tourism naming the business an Illinois Made business. (Eric Schelkopf)

Fox Valley Winery owner Mike Faltz takes pride in the handcrafted, award-winning wines that he sells at his business.

Now the State of Illinois is honoring his efforts. The Oswego business has been named by the Illinois Office of Tourism as an Illinois Made business.

The Illinois Made program encourages residents and visitors to discover the people, products and experiences found at small businesses in every region of the state. Since 2016, the Illinois Office of Tourism has been selecting a group of local businesses that exemplify the authentic experiences and innovative products made in Illinois.

Fox Valley Winery in downtown Oswego has been named by the Illinois Department of Tourism as an Illinois Made business. (Eric Schelkopf)

During a ceremony on Sept. 17, the village and the Aurora Area Convention & Visitors Bureau presented Faltz with the award. Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman congratulated him and Fox Valley Winery for receiving the award.

“Fox Valley Winery is an institution here in Oswego,” he said. “I would strongly encourage you to come on down if you have not been here and check it out. The wine is phenomenal.”

Faltz was happy to get the recognition.

“It’s good that the state is recognizing people that actually produce things locally,” he said. “We’ve been in business for over 24 years in Illinois and over 20 years now in Oswego.”

Fox Valley Winery has strong local connections. Besides selling wine, Fox Valley Winery also sells items made by artists that live in the area.

Fox Valley Winery in Oswego has strong local connections. Besides selling wine, Fox Valley Winery also sells items made by artists that live in the area. (Eric Schelkopf)

In addition, local musicians perform there.

Fox Valley Winery started out in Sandwich and then opened on Route 34 in Oswego in 2004. It has been at its current location at 59 Main Street in downtown Oswego since October 2021.

His dad, Richard Faltz, started Fox Valley Winery. He retired from the business in 2020.

The business was an outgrowth of his vineyard near Sheridan. He got the idea to get into the wine business following a trip to Germany.

“I fell in love with the vineyards and their history and the challenges of being a farmer growing grapes,” Richard Faltz said. “I came back and looked into it. Very few people in Northern Illinois were doing it at all. We were one of the first vineyards in Northern Illinois to focus solely on growing grapes for wine.”

They no longer own the vineyard, which is now a buffalo ranch. Fox Valley Winery gets its grapes from vineyards in Illinois and Michigan.

Cort Carlson, executive director of the Aurora Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, said it is businesses like Fox Valley Winery that are helping to boost tourism in the area.

“We’re only as powerful as the product we have to sell,” Carlson said. “Tourism in our region has a $275 million economic impact. And almost $15 million in local tax revenues comes into our communities through visitor spending. We are a destination of small businesses.”

Carlson said the Illinois Made program is another way to put the spotlight on Illinois businesses.

“It’s a way to spotlight those unique artisans and makers that set Illinois apart,” he said. “And it gives people a reason to travel here and stay longer here. People aren’t traveling to do the every day things they can do at home. They want to come out and try something different and unique.”

A list of Illinois Made businesses is available at https://www.enjoyillinois.com/plan-your-trip/illinois-made.