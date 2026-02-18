2 kids rescued from Fox River near dam in Montgomery

(file photo) The Montgomery Police Department and the Montgomery Countryside Fire Protection District rescued to kids from the Fox River near the dam in Montgomery on Feb. 17, 2026.

Two kids were rescued by firefighters from the Fox River after getting close to the dam in Montgomery.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the Montgomery Police Department and the Montgomery Countryside Fire Protection District responded to reports of kids clinging to a log in the river, the village of Montgomery said.

“Thanks to their rapid response and coordinated rescue efforts, both were safely recovered from the river,” the village of Montgomery said in a Facebook post.

Both individuals were transported to a hospital for evaluation as per protocol, the village said.

The village said the incident serves as a reminder of how dangerous the river can be.

“We want to remind residents that river conditions, especially near the dam, can be extremely dangerous,” the village said on its Facebook page. “Please use caution when near the water.”