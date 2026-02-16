‘Not closing’ Yorkville American Legion says, as building gets listed for sale

(file photo) Yorkville American Legion Post 489 Color Guard leads the Yorkville Independence Day Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024 in Yorkville. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Long a staple of the community and a familiar gathering place, the Yorkville American Legion is undergoing some changes.

According to a statement, the American Legion is looking to “develop a new or improved space designed to better support programs, events, and services for both current and future generations.”

The Post currently is located at 9054 Veterans Parkway, in Yorkville.

The building has long served as a meetings and events haven for local veterans and residents, like during the annual Lenten Fish Fry dinners.

The property has been listed for sale, according to comments online from residents

The Yorkville American Legion Post is not closing, according to the group’s statement.

“Our mission remains strong, and our commitment to supporting veterans and providing a welcoming gathering place for the community continues to guide every decision we make,” the group said in its statement.

The Legion said no final decisions have been made.

“We sincerely appreciate the continued support of our members, neighbors, and community partners as we explore opportunities to strengthen the future of our Post,” the group said.

You can learn more about the Yorkville American Legion Post by visiting, yorkvillelegion.com.