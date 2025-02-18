All-you-can-eat fish fry buffet hosted by Yorkville Knights and American Legion during Lent

The Yorkville Knights of Columbus and the Yorkville American Legion are hosting a Lenten Fish Fry on every Friday during Lent. Pictured, volunteers from the Knights and Lady Knights of Columbus prepare more than 150 Thanksgiving meals for hungry and thankful seniors at the Beecher Center in Yorkville. (Provided by Chris Hamp)

The Yorkville Knights of Columbus and the Yorkville American Legion are hosting a Lenten Fish Fry on every Friday during Lent from 4 to 7 p.m. March 7 through April 11 at the American Legion Hall, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville.

Each buffet is an all you can eat event, featuring fried cod, baked cod, fried shrimp, chicken fingers, french fries, cole slaw, mixed vegetables, rolls and butter, said Jim Zbella, Grand Knight of the Yorkville Knights of Columbus.

“Stop by for a delicious buffet and support your local veterans and Knights of Columbus,” Zbella said.

Each meal is $15 for ages 13-and-older, $12 for ages 6 to 12, and ages 5-and-under are free. Cary outs are $16 per plate.

The American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and the Lady Knight are hosting bake sales at each event and each buffet will feature raffles, said Zbella.