Kendall County commission invites building nominations for historic preservation

Peter McKnight won an award from the Kendall County Historic Preservation Commission in 2022 for his work to restore the old county jail building in Yorkville.

The Kendall County Historic Preservation Commission invites applications for recognition of historic preservation in Kendall County.

Awards will be given for structures that have undergone exterior or interior preservation, restoration, rehabilitation, adaptive reuse, landscape restoration, or sympathetic additions, according to a news release from the preservation commission.

Additional awards will be given to a person or group that exhibits dedication to the field of historic preservation or for a site that possesses importance to the history of Kendall County, Illinois or U.S., according to the release.

The commission reserves the right to grant multiple awards in the same category or zero awards within a category.

Applications may be found on the Kendall County website here.

Completed applications are due by 4 p.m. on March 2 and can be submitted by mail to the Kendall County Historic Preservation Commission, 504 S. Main St., Yorkville, IL 60560 or by email at masselmeier@kendallcountyil.gov.

The commission will review applications at its April meeting and the awards will be distributed at a county board meeting in May as part of Kendall County’s celebration of Historic Preservation Month.

The historic preservation commission is composed of five volunteers appointed by the county board chairman with the approval of the county board and normally meets the third Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the Kendall County Office Building on Main Street in Yorkville.

Meetings are open to the public and anyone interested in Kendall County history is encouraged to attend the meetings. More information can be found at the website.