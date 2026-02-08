Pool tournament and chili cook-off benefits Open Roads ABATE

Open Roads ABATE is hosting its 14th annual pool tournament and chili cook-off on Saturday, Feb. 21. (Deb Terrill)

Open Roads ABATE is hosting its 14th annual pool tournament and chili cook-off on Saturday, Feb. 21.

The event will be held at Plano Hometown Lanes, 209 W. Main St. in Plano. Registration for the pool tournament and chili cookoff is at 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Donations are $10 to enter the pool tournament and $5 for the chili cook-off. If you bring chili for the chili cook-off, then you eat free. Chili will be judged from noon to 2 p.m.

Proceeds benefit Open Roads ABATE Chapter for further safety and education projects.

Open Roads will have their next chapter meeting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28 at the Sandwich VFW.

For more information, visit the Open Roads ABATE Facebook page.