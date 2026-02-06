Shaw Local

District 308 addresses rumors of student walkout at Oswego, high schools

District says social media posts say protests will be on Fridays

Oswego School District 308 is investigating acts of vandalism that occurred at Oswego East High School Wednesday night, including racial slurs written on the school grounds.

By Eric Schelkopf

Oswego School District 308 officials are clarifying that the district is not involved in any upcoming protests or walkouts planned at Oswego High School or Oswego East High School.

“The district has received reports of a possible student protest or walkout planned at both high schools,” District 308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati said in a post on the district’s website Thursday. “At this time, social media posts indicate that Oswego High School students will walk out tomorrow afternoon, Friday, Feb. 6, from campus to downtown Oswego. Oswego East students have promoted a walkout on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 13.”

Khelghati said neither the district administration or any high school administration or staff has organized, sanctioned or promoted a walkout.

“Our primary concern is the safety and supervision of all students,” he said in the post. “If a student leaves the high school campus during the school day, the district and the school cannot be responsible for their safety once they are off campus. For students who choose to gather outdoors on school grounds, standard safety measures will remain in place, including supervision of the area.”

Khelghati said the district respects and acknowledges the First Amendment rights of students to express their views and are committed to fostering student voice and advocacy.

“However, it is important for students and families to understand that any time a student is absent from class, standard school attendance policies apply,” he said. “Students who leave school for a walkout will be considered unexcused and appropriate consequences may follow in accordance with student rights and responsibilities.”

If students leave campus and later return, they must re-enter through the main entrance and complete check-in procedures before accessing the building, Khelghati said.

“We encourage families to speak with their students about exercising their voice and advocating for what they believe in, while doing so safely and making responsible choices,” he said in the post.

