Village names winner of Oswego logo contest for America’s 250th

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman, right, reads a proclamation honoring Oswego resident Valerie Anderson, left, for being the winner of the Oswego250 Logo Contest during the Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 Oswego Village Board meeting. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego resident Valerie Anderson was honored at the Feb. 3 Oswego Village Board meeting for being the winner of the Oswego250 Logo Contest.

The contest is part of a series of activities the village is organizing to celebrate the United States’ 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Oswego resident Valerie Anderson is the winner of the Oswego250 Logo Contest. (Art provided by the village of Oswego)

Her design received the most votes out of 10 entries. The Oswego250 Team voted for the logo that “best reflected the originality, creativity, relevance and aesthetic of the momentous celebration,” said Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman in reading a proclamation honoring Anderson and her winning design.

For her winning design, she received $250. Anderson has lived in Oswego since 2005.

“Valerie hopes that her Oswego250 design sparks joy and ignites a sense of pride for all Oswegoans that see the art and hopes they recognize Oswego’s place in America’s 250th anniversary,” Kauffman said.

The logo will be used on official Oswego250 merchandise, promotions and more.

Kauffman said the celebration “is an excellent opportunity to reflect on our collective challenges, accomplishments, and dreams as a nation, and as a citizen, how we can do our part as an integral part in America’s history.”

Village trustees recently approved a resolution in support of the work of the Illinois America250 Commission. The Illinois America250 Commission encourages communities, libraries, schools, local governments, historical societies, cultural institutions and individuals of all ages to develop inclusive commemorations that reflect on Illinois’ role in the nation’s history and development.

“Recognizing and supporting the Illinois America250 Commission will help ensure a meaningful and educational commemoration for all residents and future generations,” the resolution states.

More information about upcoming Oswego250 activities is available at oswegoil.org/government/boards-commissions/america-250.