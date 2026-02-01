February programs for kids, adults at Plano Public Library

Writers Group

6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 12, 26

Come join other writers to discuss your work. In person or Zoom. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Yoga with Jen

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Feb. 13, 20, 27

Beat the winter blues with yoga, which can help improve mood and reduce stress. Certified instructor Jen Penn leads this welcoming, no-pressure class. Bring your own mat or use one of the library’s. All skill levels welcome. Open to adults. Registration for each class is separate – register to come to one, a few, or all of them.

Painting with Petite Palette - The Color of Joy

6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 9

An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Each month will feature a different painting, which will be announced closer to the class date. Open to high school students and adults. $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Technology Help Desk

Noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 10

A free drop-in opportunity to meet with tech expert Steve Goodwin. Get help with questions you may have about your computer, cellphone, tablet or e-reader. Please bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required.

New Life for Old Bags

10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 14

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information, contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Beat the winter blues with yoga at the Plano Public Library. (Photo by The Perch)

State Sen. Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours

12:30 to 2 p.m. Feb. 17

A representative from state Sen. Sue Rezin’s office will be at the library to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state or government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Class - Triangle Embossed Cards

6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17

You’ll make five handmade cards with Jennifer Boring. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students, and children 10 and older, accompanied by an adult. $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Wednesday Book Club

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 18

“The Year of What If” by Phaedra Patrick will be discussed. The book for March will be “Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn. This group reads a variety of genres. Books are available at the Checkout Desk. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Knit and Crochet Group – In Person

4 to 6 p.m. every Monday

Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Location: Diana Hastings Board Room. No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group – Zoom

10 a.m. to noon every Thursday

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Zoom meeting ID: 954 9105 6267 | Passcode: 297254. No registration required.

Kids’ programs

To register for kids’ programs, call 630-552-2025.

Making Music

10:30 to 11:10 a.m. Feb. 9

Join music teacher Jessica Ortega in this fun class that includes singing, movement and playing musical instruments. For children ages 0-5, with an adult. Registration required.

Pizza and Pages Grades 7 - 9

5 to 5:45 p.m. Feb. 10

We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it and have some pizza. Registration required.

Hugs and Kisses Storytime

10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16

Celebrate love, friendship and kindness through stories, music, movement activities and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. For independent children ages 3-5, without an adult. Registration required.

Rhyme Time

10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 11, 18, 2 and March 4, 11

This lap-sit story time features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. For children from birth to 36 months, accompanied by an adult. Registration required.