Yorkville says Plano schools will benefit from millions in data center tax revenues

Plano High School in School District 88. At full build out, the CyrusOne data center project should generate between $5 million to $10 million in annual property taxes to District 88, Yorkville city officials said. (Photo provided by Plano School District 88)

One of the chief reasons city officials in Yorkville have touted the influx of data center development proposals is the projected revenues should help offset the costs Yorkville School District 115 will incur as it looks to expands its facilities.

Mayor John Purcell has even asked several of the developers to write up-front checks to the school district.

Currently, 3,016 acres in Yorkville have been slated for data center development along the town’s ComEd transmission station line off Eldamain Road. This includes 12 separate development projects either already approved, currently under review, or involving site inquiries with the intent to apply for permit. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

However, looking at a map of 2,873 acres of data center proposals along the Eldamain Road Corridor, a significant portion of the developments fall within the Plano School District 88 boundaries. This means while the significant utility taxes will go to the city of Yorkville, a large portion of the data center’s property tax revenues, if they are built, will go to the Plano school district.

Pictured is the boundary between the Plano School District 88 (to the left of the red line) and the Yorkville School District 115 (right of the red line). A significant amount of property taxes generated from data centers along the Eldamain Corridor fall within the Plano 88 district that follow the length of the red line. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

Yorkville City Administrator Bart Olson gave a presentation earlier this month to the Plano School Board to discuss the influx of property tax dollars that could be coming its way.

The chief topic of discussion was the 228-acre CyrusOne data center campus. The city approved a planned unit development for the project in July 2024. The development was the first data center project the city officially approved.

The development will feature nine, two-story buildings constructed in phases.

The first phase of construction is taking place within the District 88 boundaries. Yorkville has said because everything has already been fully approved by the City Council, construction could begin “anytime,” although they did not release an official date.

The campus’ first six data center buildings will send property tax revenues to District 88. Phase two of construction will be the final three buildings on the District 115 side of the district boundary.

Plans for phase two have been paused while the phase one details are being finalized, according to city documents.

During the presentation with the District 88 board, Olson said each individual data center warehouse could generate between $500,000 to $1 million in new property tax revenues, based on the district’s 2024 tax rate.

At full build out, Olson said the CyrusOne project should generate between $5 million to $10 million in annual property taxes to District 88.

The project should generate between $40,000 and $80,000 in property tax revenues for Yorkville, based on the expected 2025 limiting rate, according to city documents.

Olson said the project will generate a significant windfall for Yorkville in utility taxes.

He said at full build-out, the project will generate between $4.5 million and $9 million in annual utility taxes for the city.

The entire city of Yorkville currently generates around $750,000 annually in utility taxes.

The developers of the project are expected to request the city to construct a substation in 2026 with an amended land-use plan.

The sharing of tax revenues between Yorkville and Plano school districts will be a common story if more of the data center proposals receive final approval from Yorkville’s City Council.

While the 1,037-acre Project Cardinal data center with 14 two-story warehouses is completely in District 115, a significant number of the other proposed projects fall either entirely or partially within the District 88 boundaries.

The city has not yet made available a complete breakdown regarding all the data center project proposals of the tax revenues between the city of Yorkville, Yorkville 115, and Plano 88.