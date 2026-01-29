Local celebrity bartenders will participate in Kendall County Special Olympics fundraiser

Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson, left, and Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg, right, participated in the 2025 celebrity bartender event at Fox Republic Brewing Co. in Yorkville. The event benefits Special Olympics Illinois. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

Those who stop by the Fox Republic Brewing Co. in Yorkville on a regular basis will see a few new faces behind the bar on Saturday.

Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson, Oswego Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Dan Gallup and Montgomery Police Department Commander Liz Palko are just a few of the local celebrity bartenders that will participate in an event that will benefit Special Olympics Illinois and the upcoming Polar Plunge.

Special Olympics offers Olympic-style individual and team sports that provide training and competition opportunities for persons with intellectual disabilities. The celebrity bartender event will take place at Fox Republic Brewing Co., 101 W. Hydraulic Ave. in downtown Yorkville.

The celebrity bartender event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Fox Republic Brewing Co., 101 W. Hydraulic Ave. in downtown Yorkville. (Graphic provided)

The bartenders will hold a friendly competition. Richardson will face off against Palko and Gallup will compete against Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Ryan Cihak.

In addition, Kiwanis Club of Yorkville member Chris Mehochko will face off against Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Renee Kryger. Yorkville High School football coach Dan McGuire will face off against Oswego High School football coach Brian Cooney.

Special Olympics athletes will also be part of the event, which is being put on by Special Olympics Illinois – Region C, Fox Republic Brewing Co. and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2026 Law Enforcement Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Illinois will take place at 1 p.m. March 1 at Loon Lake at Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area, 13608 Fox Road, Yorkville.

Over the years, the Polar Plunge teams have raised thousands of dollars to support the Special Olympics program.

To donate or to register to participate in the event, go to support.soill.org/event/2026-letr-polar-plunge-yorkville-region-c/e738579.