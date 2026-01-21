Oswego, Oswego East high schools named to national AP School Honor Roll

The Oswego High School campus, 4250 IL Route 71, in Oswego. Both Oswego H.S. and Oswego East H.S. earned a place on the 2025 Advanced Placement Program School Honor Roll. (Photo provided by the Oswego SD308 School District)

Oswego East High School and Oswego High School have been named to the 2025 Advanced Placement Program School Honor Roll, each earning bronze distinctions.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening participation.

Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit and maximizing college readiness, according to a news release from Oswego School District 308.

Oswego East High School had 47% of seniors who took at least one AP Exam during high school, 36% of seniors scoring a 3 or higher on at least one AP Exam, and 12% of seniors who took five or more AP Exams, the release said.

Oswego High School had 41% of seniors who took at least one AP Exam during high school, 31% of seniors scoring a 3 or higher on at least one AP Exam, and 6% of seniors who took five or more AP Exams, the release said.

District 308 officials said the district aims to equip all students with the tools they need to succeed in life beyond high school, including the offering of college credit opportunities for students interested in pursuing that path.

“We are always proud of our students’ accomplishments within the College Board AP Program,” Assistant Superintendent of High Schools Kristen Campbell said in the release. “These courses and exams require a great deal of hard work from our students, staff and leaders, and we admire their shared dedication to student success.”