Yorkville school temporarily evacuated after pipe ruptures from freezing temperatures

Yorkville Middle School currently is home for School District Y115's seventh- and eighth-grade students. (Mark Foster)

With the real-feel temperature in single digits, a pipe bursting from the cold at a Yorkville school led to its temporary evacuation on Tuesday.

A fire alarm was activated around 10:38 a.m. at Yorkville Middle School triggered by the steam from the ruptured pipe. Students evacuated the building immediately, according to Yorkville School District 115.

‘Go kits,’ including warming blankets and tarps designed for cold-weather emergencies were available for use, according to the district.

At 10:44 a.m. the cause of the alarm was determined and all students and staff were moved back into the school building, gathering in the cafeteria and auditorium, according to the district.

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District inspected the scene. Once the fire crew determined it was safe, students returned to class at 11 a.m., according to the district.

Four classrooms were affected by water. Those classrooms are now water free and usable, according to the district.

The Yorkville Police Department also assisted at the scene.