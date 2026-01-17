Oswego, Newark boys basketball notch wins: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball
Oswego 53, Plainfield North 36
Ethan Vahl scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Panthers (12-7, 6-3 Southwest Prairie Conference). Brayden Borrowman and Luke Roller each added eight points.
Newark 74, Earlville 25
Reggie Chapman scored 27 points and Jimmy Kath added 14 for Newark (11-7, 6-0 Little Ten Conference).
Bolingbrook 74, Yorkville 60
Braydon Porter scored 26 points to lead the Foxes (9-8, 6-3). Brady Pettigrew had 33 for Bolingbrook.
Woodstock 49, Sandwich 40
Griffin Somlock scored 11 points for Sandwich (5-14, 1-4 Kishwaukee River Conference).