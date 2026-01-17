Shaw Local

Oswego, Newark boys basketball notch wins: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Oswego logo

Oswego logo (Shaw Local News Network)

By Joshua Welge

Boys Basketball

Oswego 53, Plainfield North 36

Ethan Vahl scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Panthers (12-7, 6-3 Southwest Prairie Conference). Brayden Borrowman and Luke Roller each added eight points.

Newark 74, Earlville 25

Reggie Chapman scored 27 points and Jimmy Kath added 14 for Newark (11-7, 6-0 Little Ten Conference).

Bolingbrook 74, Yorkville 60

Braydon Porter scored 26 points to lead the Foxes (9-8, 6-3). Brady Pettigrew had 33 for Bolingbrook.

Woodstock 49, Sandwich 40

Griffin Somlock scored 11 points for Sandwich (5-14, 1-4 Kishwaukee River Conference).

