Oswego, Newark boys basketball notch wins: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Oswego 53, Plainfield North 36

Ethan Vahl scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Panthers (12-7, 6-3 Southwest Prairie Conference). Brayden Borrowman and Luke Roller each added eight points.

Newark 74, Earlville 25

Reggie Chapman scored 27 points and Jimmy Kath added 14 for Newark (11-7, 6-0 Little Ten Conference).

Bolingbrook 74, Yorkville 60

Braydon Porter scored 26 points to lead the Foxes (9-8, 6-3). Brady Pettigrew had 33 for Bolingbrook.

Woodstock 49, Sandwich 40

Griffin Somlock scored 11 points for Sandwich (5-14, 1-4 Kishwaukee River Conference).