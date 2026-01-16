Police say road incident posed no threat to schools, but Yorkville Dist. 115 activated emergency protocols

(file photo) The Yorkville Police Department investigated reports of a possible assault between two motorists near a local school on Jan. 15, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Police Department)

Reports of a possible altercation between two motorists led to an investigation by the Yorkville School District 115 and the Yorkville Police Department on Jan. 15.

Both the police and the school district determined the potential threat was “transient,” meaning it posed no threat to the school community.

During the investigation, emergency protocols were temporarily activated at Yorkville Middle School.

The Yorkville Police Department said they were alerted to an incident involving two drivers near the area of Illinois Route 126 and Illinois Route 71 in Yorkville.

“The incident was initially reported by a third party, which led to brief concern regarding our local schools,” Yorkville Police Deputy Chief Garrett Carlyle said. “It was quickly determined that this incident had no connection to any area schools. The nature of this incident did not pose a threat to area residents, businesses, or our schools.”

No charges have currently been filed against either of the two motorists, according to the police.

The police investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The school district said it activated emergency protocols upon receiving the report. The district said they take “every single threat seriously, regardless of its credibility.”

“We encourage you to discuss this matter with your children and remind them of the importance of reporting any suspicious activity or concerning statements to a trusted adult as soon as possible,” the school district said in a memo. “We appreciate all the parents who reported the concerns to us and we encourage that to continue. We also encourage our students to report any concerns to staff or use the ‘student services check-in form’ so matters can be addressed immediately.”