Construction begins on new grocery store in Oswego

Construction has started on a new grocery store on U.S. Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive in Oswego.

Whether the store under construction is a Trader Joe’s grocery store is still unknown. Although Trader Joe’s has confirmed that it plans to open a store in Oswego, it has not said where the store will be located.

“Friends, I’m thrilled to announce that Trader Joe’s is coming to Oswego,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said in a social media post in November. “They have not announced a timeline or location yet, but they are happy for us to confirm they are coming to Oswego! This is a great day to celebrate!”

Last February, village trustees unanimously approved plans for a 12,500-square-foot grocery store at the site.

Benderson Development Company, LLC. is building a grocery store along with another building that will contain a restaurant/retail on five acres at the southwest corner of U.S. Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive.

Benderson Development Company often works with Trader Joe’s. The average Trader Joe’s store is between 10,000 and 15,000 square-feet in size.

The property is zoned for business. The grocery store will be built at the northeast corner of the site.

On the western side of the property, the developer plans to build a 10,000 square-foot building that may be used as a 6,667-square-foot restaurant and a 3,333-square-foot bank, Oswego Assistant Development Services Director Rachel Riemenschneider had said in a memo to village trustees.

“The proposed uses for a grocery store, general retail, financial institution, and restaurant are permitted uses in the B-1 District,” she said.