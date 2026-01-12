Yorkville Public Library offers family fun at escape room, bingo for books

The Yorkville Public Library is open Monday – Thursday, 9 9 a.m.- 7 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Yorkville Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the library.

Escape Room Adventure

This month’s family fun Escape Adventure is ready. Use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group comes in. You only have 30 minutes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

3D Printing (virtual)

Leah English provides a step-by-step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy-to-use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. 3D Prints are $.20/gram

Please use this email address to submit creations: YPL3DPrint@gmail.com

DROP IN STORY TIME (at YPL)

Every Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Join us at YPL every Friday at 10:30 a.m. for Drop-In Story Time. This story time is held in the Children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is our special reader.

Winter Read Challenge

Through Feb. 28

Pick up your Winter Reading Tracker, and you will receive a free set of mythical creature playing cards. These cards can be used to play Rock, Paper, Scissors with friends. Continue to collect unique mythical creature cards just by reading. Every 120 minutes you read, you will earn a family of mythical creatures (egg, baby, teen, and adult). The more you read, the more mythical creature cards you can collect.

Mommy and Me YOGA

10:30 a.m. Jan. 27

Bond with your little one while exploring yoga, based on your favorite children’s books. This class includes simple breathing work, playful yoga poses, songs, games, and story time. Participants will use their imagination while increasing strength, flexibility, and balance. Register for your spot on the YPL website.

Tots and Toddlers

10:30 a.m. Jan. 28

Join us for songs, stories, and dancing. Your child will receive a take-home craft to complete. Please register each child separately.

Book Club (Grades 1-2)

9:30 a.m. Jan. 24

Join Mrs. Jessica in this two-session book club. We will read “Dodsworth in London” by Tim Egan and discuss it. Please register for both dates on the YPL website.

Spanish Storytime (Facebook)

1 p.m. Jan. 28

Spanish Story Time, hosted by this month’s special guest reader. This recording can be found on the YPL Facebook page.

Book Club (Grades 3-5)

4:30 p.m. Jan. 29

Join us for this two-session book club. We will read and discuss a new book. Please register for both sessions.

Books for BINGO

10 a.m. Jan. 19

Join us to play Bingo. Winners will receive a gently used book of their choice. All supplies will be provided. Register your family for this event before it is full.

Winter READ Challenge: Rock Paper Scissors Tournament

1:30 p.m. Jan. 19

Use the mythical creature cards you have earned by reading during the Winter READ Challenge to play Rock, Paper, Scissors against friends. The tournament winner will win a prize.

Literacy Centers

Jan. 20-22

Stop by anytime Tuesday- Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to experience a parent/child guided opportunity for hands-on literacy instruction. Literacy Centers are designed to give children ample opportunity to practice the very important skills of listening, reading, writing, and speaking.

My College Planning Webinar: Scholarships, Grants, and Loans

6 p.m. Jan. 22

This workshop will uncover the best college cost-reduction strategies and reveal little known asset, borrowing, and savings methods. Learn insider information on scholarships, grants, and loans to help make your college planning both successful and affordable.

Read with Paws

10:30 a.m. Jan. 24

Children can come to the library, select a book, and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult so, it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading.

It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Please register for your 15 minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited. If you are unable to attend, please contact the library.

3D Printing

10:30 a.m. Jan. 24

Fifteen-minute appointments are available each month. Ms. Jessica will provide one-on-one instruction for Tinkercad and how to create a 3D model. The model will be printed on the 3D Printer available to pick up on a future date. Cost: $0.20 / gram. You are also able to submit your print at YPL3DPrint@gmail.com if it is more convenient.

Murder Mystery Event

1 p.m. Jan. 25

Join the Friends of the Library for an interactive mystery event. This event is for ages 14 and up, and tickets are available to buy at the circulation desk.

Artful Beginnings (preschool)

10:30 a.m. Jan. 26

Check out this program. We will read a book, then create a fun craft project. Please register. Dress for the mess. If you have multiple children, please register each child separately. Thank you.