Women volunteers needed for English literacy program in Aurora

A Dominican Literacy Center volunteer, right, tutors a student in English. (Photo Provided By Dominican Literacy Center)

The Dominican Literacy Center in Aurora is looking for women volunteers to serve and support women students in the community through mentorship and English tutoring.

Join our learning community at the Dominican Literacy Center in Aurora, Dominican Literacy Center Executive Director Claire Wiesner-Smillie said in a new release.

The Dominican Literacy Center will train new volunteer tutors from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 260 Vermont Ave. in Aurora.

The center seeks women volunteers, 18 or older with high school diplomas, to teach English as a Second Language. No teaching experience or foreign language skills required.

Volunteers commit to weekly 90-minute, one-on-one sessions from September through May. The center provides curriculum, materials, and on-site staff support.

To volunteer, or for more information, call (630)898-4636, email paula@dominicanliteracycenter.org, or use the contact form on the DLC website: dominicanliteracycenter.org.