Minooka Students earn December Director Awards from the Grundy Area Vocational Center

Delaney Coyne and Gabriella Ortiz, GAVC Director Award winners for December 2025. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

Two Minooka Community High School students taking classes at the Grundy Area Vocational Center in Morris were recently presented with Director Awards for outstanding performance.

December Director Award winners were Delaney Coyne and Gabriella Ortiz, both in health occupations.

Award winners receive a prize package and have their names and photographs displayed at the center for the school year.

The vocational center offers career exploration programs designed to help students transition successfully after high school. The curriculum integrates academic skills with hands-on laboratory instruction, work-based learning and partnerships with local businesses and post-secondary institutions.