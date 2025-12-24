Oswego to resurface 25 streets next year as part of $4 million project

Oswego plans to spend $4 million next year to resurface 25 streets. (File photo)

As proposed, the village would use $2.7 million in motor fuel tax funds along with $1.3 million in capital improvement funds to fund the project.

At a recent Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees voted to approve a professional services agreement with HR Green for preliminary engineering and construction engineering services for the 2026 resurfacing project at a cost of $73,500, plus 6% of final construction costs.

HR Green has designed and overseen the construction of the village’s annual road maintenance project for many years, Oswego Deputy Public Works Director/Village Engineer Phil Tartaglia said.

Plans are to resurface the following streets in 2026:

• Chestnut Drive – Morgan Valley Drive to Buckskin Drive to Collins Road

• Amherst Circle – entire road to entrance off Plainfield Road

• Plainfield Road – concrete median repairs

• Century Drive – Route 31 to Fox Chase Drive

• York Drive – entire road

• Lennox Drive – entire road

• Mill Road – patching miscellaneous locations

• Lincoln Station – entire area

• Paradise Parkway – entire road

• Carnation Drive – entire drive

• Northgate Circle – entire road

• Ogden Falls Boulevard from Treasure Drive south to the end of the street

• Yoakum Boulevard from Loradale Road east to end of the street

• Durham Lane – entire road

• Fairfield Drive – entire road

• Bower Lane – from Preston Lane to Southbury Boulevard

• Northampton Drive – entire road, including Longford Court

• Nottingham Drive, including both cul-de-sacs

• Lombardy Lane – entire road

• Old Post Road – entire road, Douglas Road to Boulder Hill Pass

• Victoria Lane – entire road

• Wembley Road – Charlotte Lane to north side of ComEd Easement

• Ash Grove Lane – entire road

• Spruce Street – entire road, including a small part of Bentson Street

• Bayberry Drive – entire road

Some of the streets targeted for resurfacing could be removed from the list or selectively patched because of budgetary constraints.

“We have prioritized areas for repair based upon road conditions and traffic volume,” Tartaglia said in a memo to village trustees. “Once bids are opened and the construction contract awarded, we will notify the public of the project schedule.”