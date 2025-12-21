Shaw Local

Tray Alford’s buzzer-beater gives Yorkville Christian title in Wisconsin: Saturday’s Record Newspapers roundup

By Joshua Welge

Boys Basketball

Yorkville Christian 77, Appleton (Wisc.) 75

Tray Alford hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift the Mustangs to the championship of the 60Eight Basketball Tournament in Madison, Wisc.

Jayden Riley scored 40 points, Blake Wells 19 and Tray Alford nine for Yorkville Christian (7-2).

Oswego East 68, Waukegan 61

The Wolves (8-2) outscored Waukegan 21-12 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win in a shootout at Hope Academy.

Dshaun Bolden scored 23 points, Jacsen Tucker 19 and Mason Lockett 14 – including nine in the fourth quarter – for Oswego East.

