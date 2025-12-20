Jayden Riley’s 30 points pace Yorkville Christian win in Wisconsin: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Yorkville Christian 96, Madison LaFollette 80

Jayden Riley scored 30 points, Tray Alford 17, Jordan Purvis 16 and Blake Wells 15 for the Mustangs (6-2) in a game played in Madison, Wisconsin.

Newark 55, Somonauk 33

Reggie Chapman had 18 points, four assists and six steals, Cody Kulbartz 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks and Jimmy Kath 10 points and six assists for Newark (7-3, 3-0 Little Ten).

Plainfield North 45, Sandwich 33

Nick Michalek scored 11 points and Griffin Somlock added eight for Sandwich (3-7).

Kaneland 81, Plano 44: At Maple Park, the Knights picked up the nonconference win.

Girls Basketball

Rockford Christian 53, Plano 36

Niya Viser scored 14 points for Plano (5-7) in a loss at the Richmond-Burton Tournament.