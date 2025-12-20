Earthmover Credit Union names new president, CEO

Earthmover Credit Union and Peoples Energy Credit Union are excited to announce their upcoming merger. (Photo provided)

Earthmover Credit Union has named a new president and chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Janel Cabadas, who has spent more than 20 years with the credit union, will succeed Kelly McDonough, who is retiring after more than 30 years in senior leadership roles in the credit union industry, according to a news release from Earthmover Credit Union.

McDonough’s tenure was marked by community involvement, charitable service and a focus on member-centered banking, the credit union said.

“Janel is one of the finest leaders I have had the opportunity to work with,” McDonough said in the released statement. “She is excellent with people and cares about their success; she is tenacious and passionate about the mission and future of Earthmover.”

Janel Cabadas, the new president and CEO at Earthmover Credit Union starting Jan. 1, 2026. (Photo provided by Earthmover Credit Union)

Cabadas, a lifelong Oswego resident, began her career at Earthmover Credit Union as a teller at its student-run Panther Credit Union branch at Oswego High School. After earning a bachelor’s degree in communication with minors in Spanish, English and psychology, she returned to the credit union to work in business development.

Cabadas later served more than seven years as vice president of marketing and business development before being promoted to executive vice president in 2024, the credit union said.

In 2025, Cabadas graduated from the CUES CEO Institute, completing executive education in strategic planning and leadership at Cornell University, the Darden School of Business and The Wharton School, the credit union said.

“The future of the credit union is bright,” Cabadas said in the release. “We have a very strong foundation and a strong team, with many initiatives in mind to help serve our membership.”

During her career, Cabadas helped lead a full-scale rebrand in 2022, oversaw branch remodels and the opening of the Batavia branch, supported a merger with Peoples Energy Credit Union and guided the organization’s expansion into digital banking services.

Cabadas is known for her hands-on approach and community involvement, frequently volunteering at shredding events and fundraising activities, according to the credit union.

Earthmover Credit Union is a not-for-profit, full-service financial institution that has served members for more than 60 years.

Membership is open to individuals who live or work in Kendall, Kane, DuPage, Will, LaSalle, DeKalb and Grundy counties. The credit union serves more than 30,000 members through six branch locations and a student-run branch at Oswego High School.