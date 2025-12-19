Shaw Local

‘It’s not happening’ Oswego village president says about adding data centers

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman was one of the speakers at the Oswego American Legion Post 675′s annual Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at the Oswego Veterans Memorial Plaza in downtown Oswego. His father, Terry Kauffman, served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman was one of the speakers at the Oswego American Legion Post 675′s annual Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

By Eric Schelkopf

Cities like Yorkville are becoming a hub for data centers – more than 3,000 acres in the city have been slated for data center development along its ComEd transmission station line off Eldamain Road.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman doesn’t see the same thing happening in the village.

“We are not likely to ever get data centers,” Kauffman said during a recent Oswego Village Board meeting. “We are not close enough to an electrical substation, a focal point on the grid. We’re just not there. We don’t have the infrastructure. Yorkville happened to be close enough to the grid, so that they have the power from which to draw from.”

A Yorkville resident who lives next to the the proposed 1,037-acre Project Cardinal data center has filed a lawsuit to stop its construction.

John Bryan said the project will negatively impact residents through sound pollution and decreased property values.

“So if anyone is worried, stressed or freaked out about data centers, don’t be,” Kauffman said. “It’s not happening.”

A data center is a centralized physical facility that stores businesses’ critical applications and data. Yorkville officials have touted the tax revenues that data centers provide.

