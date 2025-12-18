Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Jackson Allen, Yorkville Christian, wrestling, senior

Yorkville Christian's Jackson Allen wins his 1st place match at 215lbs in the Plano Reaper Classic Boys Wrestling tournament Saturday Dec. 13, 2025 in Plano. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Name: Jackson Allen

School: Yorkville Christian, senior

Sport: Wrestling

Why he was selected: Allen won his second consecutive Plano Reaper Classic tournament championship.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Cooper Corder of Sandwich wrestling, Desiree Merritt of Oswego East basketball and Cody Kulbartz of Newark basketball.

Here is Allen’s interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What does winning that tournament mean to you?

Allen: It’s a good step in the right direction and I think it was a great statement to make early in the season.

How has the start to your season gone otherwise? Any other wins stand out? Do you know your record?

Allen: The start of the season has gone great so far, i’m 13-0 and placed first at the Joliet Central tournament a couple weeks prior. In the finals I faced Tom O’Brien from Marist and pinned him in about a minute, and then obviously the pin against Luke Boersma at the Reaper was pretty significant.

What do you to get yourself mentally prepared for a match?

Allen: To get mentally prepared for a match I just listen to some music for a little bit to get in my mode and then a few minutes before I’m up I take my headphones off and psych myself up.

How are you a better wrestler than a year ago at this time? Anything stand out from offseason?

Allen: I’m definitely a more aggressive wrestler now than I was last year. I learned to never stop moving and just keep the pressure on which helped a lot.

What’s goals for rest of season? Any matches you’re looking forward to?

Allen: My goal is to win state and hopefully stay undefeated throughout the season. I’m really looking forward to the Dvorak this weekend, there will be some more wins I need to climb the podium and it’s an excellent opportunity to make a statement.

Do you know your plans beyond high school?

Allen: My plans beyond high school are to be a fireman.