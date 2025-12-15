Yorkville Police seeking public’s help locating two missing teenagers, presumed runaways

The Yorkville Police Department are requesting help locating two teenagers, presumed runaways. Pictured, Destinee Britton (left) and Mia Pettis. Higher-resolution photos have not been made public. (Photo provided by Silver Search Illinois)

The Yorkville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance locating two teenagers who are presumed to have run away from Yorkville on Dec. 13.

“Both teens were seen leaving from a group home in Yorkville with their belongings and have posted to social media they are in Chicago as of Dec. 14,” the police said in a release.

The teenagers, Mia Pettis and Destinee Britton, were last seen leaving the home in Yorkville, walking east toward Illinois Route 47, according to the release.

“At this time, it is unknown whether the juveniles have a phone with them,” the police said in the release. “The juveniles were seen exiting the residence with multiple duffel bags. Both juveniles have run away in the past and are known to make their way to Chicago area.”

At the request of the Yorkville Police Department, the Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for both of the girls. In the advisory, Pettis is described as a 17-year old Black female who is 5 feet 3 inches tall. Britton is described as a 14-year-old Black female who is 5 feet 1 inch tall.

Both girls were described as having “a condition that places (them) in danger,” according to Silver Search Illinois.

Pettis was last seen wearing a white coat, black and gray checkered pajama pants, and black shoes with two dark colored bags, according to the release.

Britton was last seen wearing a red coat with fur around the hood, black and white checkered pajama pants, and light colored shoes. Britton also had a pink backpack and a dark-colored duffel bag, according to the release.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident in attempts to locate both of the two girls.

Any members of the public with knowledge of their whereabouts are urged to contact the Yorkville Police Department at (630) 553-4340.