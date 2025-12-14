Minooka High School students earn State Scholar honors

Eighty-seven Minooka High School seniors have been designated Illinois State Scholars for the Class of 2026. (Photo Provided By Minooka Community High School)

Minooka Community High School Principal Jamie Soliman has announced that 87 students from the graduating class of 2026 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars. Illinois State Scholars possess strong academic potential and are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT/SAT scores and sixth-semester class rank, and are recognized for their exceptional academic achievement.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, confers this important recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, they join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

The following Minooka Community High School students were named 2025-2026 Illinois State Scholars: Eli Battaglia, Nicholas Behnke, Emma Best, Benjamin Bormet, Amelia Bryjak, William Buchanan, Jacob Buczko, Natalie Ciancanelli, Nicolas Cimino, Atreyu Collins-Davis, Ethan Conquest, Holli Coughlen, Ava Crites, Benjamin Cyrkiel, Aubrey Davis, Ryan Deluca, Allison Devereux, Alla Dobrovolska, Lydia Dondlinger, Ahnika Dudley, Therese Escano, Wesley Evans, Colton Fitzgerald, Alexander Foster, Alexandra Foster, Leslie Franco Gomez, Zachary Ganster, Zoey Gawthorp, Madison Govoni, Lacey Grozik, Chelsea Gutierrez, Elias Heabel, Ryan Hoge, Kyah Homerding, Noa Johnson, Chloe Juskiewicz, Ryan Keener, Cody King, Andrew Kittler, Preston Klug, Ava Knutsen, Margaret Kolpak, Olayemi Kupoluyi, Lukas Kwiatkowski, Aiden Lamont, Victoria Lehotan, Sofia Loustaunau, Matthew Maffeo, Edie Mareci, Aimee Marklund, Niko Martinez, Breleigh Mauk, Andrew Maxfield, Maddie Mcbride, Adelina Memedoska, Todd Miller, Emma Morton, Robert Murphy, Alexander Null, Barrett Pennington, Isabella Pitcher, Hunter Poe, Laney Przybyla, Avery Reda, Sophia Reda, Jessica Robbins, Ezra Rodriguez, Giana Schrementi, Matthew Sergeant, Jayden Sola, Aron Souvannasot, Kara Stoedter, Justin Stone, Leah Stonich, Natalie Stuart, Wyatt Stupak, Parker Sukley, Alexandra Tomlinson, Madison Torres, Stephanie Ulm, Abigail Underhill, Wendy Valdivia, Samuel Von Holten, Ethan Walsh, Reanna Wells, Zachary Witcofski, Madison Zabala, and Adriana Zid.

While this distinguished recognition is a non-monetary award, recipients will receive a congratulatory letter and a Certificate of Achievement. Additionally, awardees can download an official Illinois State Scholar Program badge to display on their online profiles, social media