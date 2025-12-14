Jayden Riley’s 36 points lead Yorkville Christian past Lemont: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Yorkville Christian 80, Lemont 70

Jayden Riley scored 36 points and Tray Alford added 20 for the Mustangs (4-2) at the Team Rose Shootout at Mount Carmel. Blake Wells chipped in 11 points.

Oswego 56, Waubonsie Valley 54

Ethan Vahl had 21 points and eight rebounds for Oswego (4-4). Cole Jansons added nine points and Brayden Borrowman seven.

Curie 62, Oswego East 37

Mason Lockett scored 10 points and Dshaun Bolden eight for the Wolves at the Team Rose Shootout.

Boys Wrestling

Glenbard West 70, Oswego 3

Holden Reible won a 1-0 decision at heavyweight for Oswego’s lone win.

Oswego 59, Glenbard East 17

Oswego had wins by pin from Nolan O’Grady (120), Aiden Ortiz (144), Langston Norlin (150), Tyler Becker (157), Jaxson Murray (165), Elijah Porter (190) and Reible (285).

Oswego 43, Leyden 27

Oswego winners by pin included Shane Dodson (126) and Reible (285).

Yorkville 46, Edwardsville 24

Yorkville 69, Bishop McNamara 6

Yorkville 56, Lockport 15

Nolan Chrisse, Donncha Souza, Julius Cole, Donovan Rosauer, Maximus Delgado, Joshua Stockl, Caleb Viscogliosi and Xavion Ulloa all went undefeated on the day for the Foxes.