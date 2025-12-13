3-day manhunt ends in arrest after Sandwich home invasion

Samuel Miller, 32, of Oswego, was charged on Dec. 10, 2025, in DeKalb County with home invasion, aggravated domestic battery, and criminal trespass to residence. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

An Oswego man was charged this week after a three-day manhunt by federal authorities following a report of a home invasion and domestic battery in Sandwich.

On Dec. 10, Samuel Miller, 32, was charged in DeKalb County with home invasion, aggravated domestic battery and criminal trespass to a residence.

Sandwich police responded at 6:13 a.m. Dec. 7 to a call from a residence where witnesses told police their neighbor, a woman, had been beaten and had visible injuries, according to a news release from the Sandwich Police Department.

Witnesses told authorities that they saw a “verbal disturbance” between a woman and man. The man left the area in a white Ford pickup truck, according to the release. Police said they saw signs of forced entry to the home and suspected blood and the woman’s personal items inside.

Police later found the woman, authorities said.

A police investigation identified Miller as the suspect, and a three-day search began.

Authorities found Miller on Dec. 10 at his residence in Oswego in Kendall County. He was taken into custody in the early-morning hours by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force without incident, processed at the Sandwich Police Department, and then taken to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office in Sycamore, according to the release.

Miller has a history of domestic violence, according to court records.

In April, he was sentenced to 15 days in the Kendall County Jail on a misdemeanor domestic battery conviction, according to the release.

The case remains under investigation, and additional charges are pending, authorities said.