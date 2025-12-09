Yorkville adopts $4.172M levy with lowest annual property tax rate in its history

The city of Yorkville approved a $4,172,151 2025 property tax levy, that city officials are noting for being tied to the lowest annual property tax rate in recent history, with available data going back to 1983.

The levy is a 2.9% increase from what the city collected last year. This represents last year’s levy plus an estimated $120,287 in taxes coming from new construction.

In approving the levy on Nov. 25, the city also agreed to once again forgo any inflationary increment.

The property tax levy sets the amount of money a taxing body intends to collect. The levy will be collected on property taxes payable in 2026.

Yorkville’s 2025 property tax levy should result in a decrease of the property tax rate from $0.44096 per $100 EAV to $0.40784 per $100 EAV for the city’s portion of a property owner’s tax bill, according to city documents.

The city said it’s forgoing inflationary costs of about $117,504 because it is “a balanced approach as it allows the city to marginally expand its tax base with minimal impact on homeowners,” according to city documents.

The library is expected to receive a $1,129,802 levy after the city instructs the county to apply the tax cap. This is a 5.9% increase from last year, including around 2.9% inflation and around 3% in new construction value.

This means the 2025 tax levy for the combined city and library operations totals $5,301,953, an increase of $182,906 from last year’s combined levy of $5,119,047.

Taxing bodies each year set a property tax levy that determines how much it collects in property taxes. The tax rate is a reflection of what individual property owners will need to pay to generate property tax revenue needed.

The 2025 levy is collected from property taxes paid in summer 2026.

Rob Fredrickson, the city’s finance director, previously said the owner of a home valued at $400,000 can expect to pay about $2 more for the city’s portion of the property bill and around $4 more for the library’s portion.

This assumes the homeowner’s bill increased by the same rate as overall Equalized Assessed Value over the past year, which is currently estimated at 8.2%.

Kendall County is likely to revise EAV figures again before finalizing in early 2026.

Fredrickson said EAV typically represents one-third of a property’s market value.

“As market values rise, EAV increases correspondingly,” Fredrickson said. “Factors that influence higher housing prices, such as inflation, strong consumer demand, limited housing supply, evolving buyer preferences and prevailing interest rates, tend to elevate market values. (This) drive increases in EAV across the community.”

Revenue from new growth

The total tax levy is calculated using a combination of inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index, the estimated EAV growth, new construction and expenses.

With the county’s provided revised estimates, new construction EAV is $28,687,597. This is expected to generate an additional $120,287 in property tax revenue for Yorkville, according to city documents. This is $6,962 more than originally estimated.

The county currently is projecting Yorkville’s overall 2025 EAV to be $1.02 billion, an 11.3% increase from last year of about $104.1 million.

“The city’s property tax levy supports a broad range of essential municipal services, including police protection, snow plowing and other public works activities, building inspections and general administrative functions,” Fredrickson said.

“The library’s levy supports core operations, helping to maintain daily services, programming and facility needs for the community,” he said.

The city’s 2025 contribution to the Yorkville Police Pension Fund is $1,540,029, an increase of 5.1% from last year, according to city documents

The city must file the 2025 tax levy ordinance with the county by Dec. 30.

The Yorkville School District 115 recently approved a $87.4M tentative tax levy.