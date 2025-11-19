How will Yorkville’s 2025 tax levy impact your property tax bill

(file photo) Rob Fredrickson, finance director for the United City of Yorkville, participates in a past city council meeting. Fredrickson recently broke down the city's 2025 tax levy and how it will show up on your property bills. (Katie Finlon)

The city of Yorkville is preparing to set its 2025 property tax levy, here’s a look at how that will likely show up on your property bills next year.

The estimated $4,165,180 levy for the city is a 2.8% increase from last year’s collected levy. This represents last year’s levy plus $113,750 worth of new construction value. The city is once again forgoing inflationary costs.

This should result in a decrease of the property tax rate from $0.44096 per $100 equalized assessed value (EAV) to $0.40620 per $100 EAV for the city’s portion, according to city documents.

The city said it’s forgoing inflationary costs of around $117,504 because it is “a balanced approach as it allows the city to marginally expand its tax base with minimal impact on homeowners,” according to city documents.

The library is expected to receive a $1,127,974 levy after the city applies a tax cap. This is a 5.7% increase from last year, including around 2.9% in inflation and around 2.8% in new construction value.

This means the 2025 tax levy for the combined city and library operations totals $5,726,693, an increase of $608,640 from last year’s combined levy of $5,118,053.

Taxing bodies each year set a property tax levy that determines how much it collects in property taxes. The tax rate is a reflection of what individual property owners will need to pay to generate property tax revenue needed.

The 2025 levy is collected from property taxes paid in summer 2026.

Rob Fredrickson, the city’s finance director, said the owner of a home valued at $400,00 can expect to pay approximately $2 more for the city’s portion of the property bill and around $4 more for the library’s portion. This assumes the homeowner’s bill increased by the same rate as overall EAV over the past year, which is currently estimated at 8.2%.

The total tax levy is calculated using a combination of inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index, the estimated EAV growth, new construction and expenses.

For this year’s levy, Kendall County has estimated new construction EAV at $27,130,623. This is expected to generate an additional $113,325 in property tax revenue for the city, according to city documents.

Fredrickson said EAV typically represents one-third of a property’s market value.

“As market values rise, EAV increases correspondingly,” Fredrickson said. “Factors that influence higher housing prices, such as inflation, strong consumer demand, limited housing supply, evolving buyer preferences and prevailing interest rates, tend to elevate market values. (This) drive increases in EAV across the community.”

Kendall County is currently projecting Yorkville’s overall 2025 EAV to be $1.03 billion, an 11.6% increase from last year of about $106.5 million. Around $27.1 million of this is attributed to new construction.

“The city’s property tax levy supports a broad range of essential municipal services, including police protection, snow plowing and other public works activities, building inspections and general administrative functions,” Fredrickson said.

“The library’s levy supports core operations, helping to maintain daily services, programming and facility needs for the community,” he said.

The city’s 2025 contribution to the Yorkville Police Pension Fund is $1,540,029, an increase of 5.1% from last year, according to city documents

The city must next approve the tax levy ordinance at either the Nov. 25 or Dec. 9 city council meeting before filing with the county by Dec. 30.

The Yorkville School District 115 recently approved a $87.4M tentative tax levy.