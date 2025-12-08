Minooka Students earn Director Awards from the Grundy Area Vocational Center

Seven Minooka Community High School students taking classes at the Grundy Area Vocational Center in Morris were recently presented with Director Awards for outstanding performance.

November Director Award winners were Eric Dahl (Agriculture), Christian Kennon (Automotive), Payton Isaacson (Cosmetology), Emerson Wilhelm (Criminal Justice), Amani Elateeq (Culinary Arts), Zeke Madding (Health Occupations), and Karina Exstrom (Health Occupations).

Award winners receive a prize package and have their names and photographs displayed at the center for the school year.

The vocational center offers career exploration programs designed to help students transition successfully after high school. The curriculum integrates academic skills with hands-on laboratory instruction, work-based learning, and partnerships with local businesses and post-secondary institutions.