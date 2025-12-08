Newark’s Zoey Carlson (17) defends the net blocking a kill attempt during a non-conference match against Aurora Christian at Newark High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne/Chicago Tribune)

Here is the 2025 Record Newspapers All-Area girls volleyball team.

Newark sophomore Rylie Carlson (Newark Athletics)

Rylie Carlson, Newark, sophomore, outside hitter: IVCA Class 1A first team all-state and Little Ten all-conference pick led Newark in offense and was a solid six-rotation player. Carlson had 262 kills, 214 digs, 25 blocks and served at a 92% rate with 28 aces. “When we needed a point, she was called upon and usually succeeded,” Newark coach PJ McKinney said. “A contributor to our defense and serve-receive game as well, as she can read the other side of the court extremely well.”

Newark freshman Zoey Carlson (Newark Athletics )

Zoey Carlson, Newark, freshman, middle hitter: Already a force in the middle after an outstanding freshman season, Carlson was IVCA Class 1A honorable mention all-state and Little Ten all-conference. Carlson had 212 kills at a .381 percentage and 69 blocks. “Opponents would always make sure they would have two blockers on her wherever she attacked from,” Newark coach P.J. McKinney said.

Yorkville junior Camryn Carter (Yorkville Athletics)

Camryn Carter, Yorkville, junior, outside hitter: All-conference pick had 176 kills, 100 digs and 17 blocks as a three-rotation player for Foxes.

Yorkville junior Hannah Herrick (Oswego Athletics )

Hannah Herrick, Oswego, junior, outside hitter: Dayton commit missed first eight matches with an ankle injury but put Panthers on her back upon return, leading Oswego to a third straight regional title. Herrick had 341 kills, third-most in program history, 256 digs, seventh-most in program history and 41 aces, eighth-most with 21 blocks. Herrick was all-tournament at Glenbard West and Champaign, first team all-conference and IVCA Class 4A second team all-state.

“When she was cleared, it did not take long to see Hannah find her groove,” Oswego coach Gary Mosley said. “Hannah put this team on her back night after night.”

Newark junior Taylor Jeffers (Newark Athletics)

Taylor Jeffers, Newark, junior, setter: IVCA Class 1A second team all-state pick and Little Ten all-conference was part of a 6-2 lineup that did great things as Newark posted a 34-5 record, won Little Ten Conference regular-season and tournament championships and a regional championship. Jeffers had 444 assists, 142 digs and served at a 94% rate with 72 aces.

“She was looked to as a leader, even though only on the floor for those three rotations,” Newark coach PJ McKinney said. “Taylor is a high-IQ setter who understands who to get the ball to in certain situations.”

Yorkville senior Tessa Liaromatis (Yorkville Athletics)

Tessa Liaromatis, Yorkville, senior, libero: All-conference pick set school records for digs in a season with 451 and digs in a career with 706 in helping lead Foxes to 19 wins, fourth place in conference and a regional final.

Oswego junior Amelia Mosley (Oswego Athletics)

Amelia Mosley, Oswego, junior, libero: Leader in the back row refused to let the ball drop. Mosley put up 311 digs, third all-time in program history, with 45 aces, sixth all-time. All-tournament at Metea Valley Invite.

“Amelia is a high-energy player who commits to her position like a warrior in battle and burst on to the varsity scene this year,” Oswego coach Gary Mosley said. “Not a game went by without Amelia amazing the crowd with an up that nobody thought was possible.”

Honorable Mention

Sophia Blank, Yorkville, senior, middle hitter; Sara Gilio, Oswego, sophomore, outside hitter; Alayla Harris, Sandwich, junior, middle hitter; Morgen Hergenhahn, Newark, senior, libero; Rylee Huml, Sandwich, junior, libero; Laila Mossey, Oswego East, senior, libero; Maya Norlin, Oswego, senior, middle; Camila Nunez, Plano, junior, setter/right-side hitter; Kimmie Reichard, Oswego, senior, setter; Tori Vlcek, Oswego East, sophomore, outside hitter.